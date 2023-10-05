Nancy Marks, Treasurer for George Santos, Pleads Guilty

Nancy Marks, who served as treasurer for Republican Rep. George Santos' congressional campaign, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge on Thursday. Federal prosecutors said Marks filed the names of false donors to a congressional campaign in an effort to inflate the amount of money donated so Santos could qualify for support from the national party, ABC News reports. Relatives of Marks and Santos were listed as having lent $500,000 to the campaign though they lacked the financial means to do so, prosecutors said. "I knew that the loan had not been made," Marks told the court, per the New York Times .

The veteran New York political figure pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the US by committing one or more federal crimes, per CNN. She was released on bond. Marks' lawyer named "co-conspirator #1" in the case as Santos, whose lawyer was in court Thursday for the hearing. Santos has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of his own. Her attorney said Marks has no agreement with the court about cooperating in the case against others. But Raymond Perini added that "if they subpoena her, she'll do the right thing." (Read more George Santos stories.)