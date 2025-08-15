Fox Has a Brand-New Offering Coming Next Week

Fox Corp. is set to debut its new streaming service, Fox One, on Thursday, marking the company's first major push into the direct-to-consumer streaming market. For $19.99 a month, or $199 annually, subscribers will get access to live local Fox TV channels—including NFL games—along with two Fox Sports channels, Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, and on-demand replays of Fox content, per the Los Angeles Times . Fox One will also offer DVR capabilities with unlimited storage.

The company says Fox One is designed for the growing group of "cord-cutters" and "cord-nevers" who no longer subscribe to traditional cable or satellite TV. Fox's head of direct-to-consumer services, Pete Distad, said the move aims to bring Fox's content to viewers outside the shrinking pay-TV ecosystem.

Live sports are a key draw, with coverage of events like the NFL and the upcoming FIFA World Cup highlighted as major selling points. Fox One will be marketed with the tagline "We Live for Live." Fox is also teaming up with Disney to offer a $39.99 monthly bundle that includes both Fox One and ESPN's upcoming streaming service, a $10 discount compared to subscribing separately. That offering will be available starting Oct. 2, per the Verge.

Fox isn't planning to produce original content for the service, instead relying on existing programming from its TV networks. The company's stand-alone Fox Nation streaming service, which offers documentaries and true-crime programming, will be available as a $5 add-on. Fox notes that interested parties can do a free trial of Fox One before fully committing.