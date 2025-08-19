'Best Building of All Time' Makes a Very Slow Move

How do you move one of Sweden's most beloved wooden churches down the road? The Kiruna Church—"Kiruna Kyrka" in Swedish—and its belfry are being moved this week along a 3-mile route east to a new city center as part of the town's relocation. It's happening because the world's largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow Sweden's northernmost town, home to roughly 23,000, including members of the Sami Indigenous people, reports the AP. The church is set to reopen in its new location at the end of 2026.

A gift: In 2001, the Swedish people voted the wooden church the "best building of all time, built before 1950" in a poll. Built on a hill so worshippers could overlook Kiruna, the Swedish Lutheran church, completed in 1912, was designed to emulate the Sami style as a gift from LKAB, the state-owned mining company. Its neo-Gothic exterior is considered the town's most distinctive building, and tourists regularly traveled there before it was closed a year ago to prepare for the relocation.