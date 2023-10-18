Egypt's Border Crossing With Gaza Remains Closed. Why?

As Israel bombards Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' attacks on Israel, thousands of Palestinians are lined up on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing—the only crossing at the Egypt-Gaza border. On the Egypt side sit trucks full of aid supplies for the devastated region. Yet the crossing remains closed, despite diplomatic efforts to see it opened. What's going on? The coverage around the issue:

The foreign minister adds that "Until now, unfortunately, the Israeli government has not taken a position to allow the opening of the crossing from the Gaza side for the entry of aid or the exit of nationals of [other] countries." The situation on the ground: Despite the official word from Egypt, the take from most media outlets is that the crossing is for all intents and purposes closed—and the BBC points out it's long been that way, since before the Israel-Hamas war. "Many Palestinians have essentially accused Egypt of bolstering Israel's blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since Hamas took full power there in 2007," the outlet says.