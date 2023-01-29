The Murder Shook a Cycling Community. His Community

We pointed Newser readers to a deep dive by the New Yorker into the May 2022 murder of cycling's Moriah Wilson just two months ago. Why read another one? Because Ian Dille has an unusual degree of access and takes readers about as close as they can get to those allegedly involved. In his piece for Outside, Dille explains that Austin’s cycling community is his community, and that positioning makes for details like this: He writes that a woman named Jacqueline Chasteen placed an anonymous call to police in which she recounted a January 2022 conversation she had with Kaitlin Armstrong at a party in Arkansas. Armstrong is accused of murdering Wilson, who briefly dated cyclist Colin Strickland ("a buddy of mine," writes Dille) in the fall of 2021 when he and Armstrong were broken up.

Per Chasteen, who acknowledged the party had been loud and they both had been drinking, Armstrong admitted that Strickland's brief romance with Wilson had gotten to her. "I wanted to kill her," Armstrong allegedly said, per Chasteen. When Chasteen told Armstrong she surely couldn't mean that, Armstrong allegedly replied, "No, I really wanted to kill her" and referenced her newly purchased gun. Dille's piece is rife with such inside details: about Armstrong and Strickland's first date after meeting on Hinge, the myriad ways in which they were different (she was a chain-store shopper who didn't cook; he grew up on an organic farm), Armstrong's odd alleged comment about the "Cherrywood" neighborhood near where the murder took place, and what Armstrong and Strickland allegedly discussed in the wake of the murder. (The full piece is worth a read.)