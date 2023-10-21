After Billionaire Buys da Vinci's Vineyard, It's Off Limits

Typically, CNN Travel stories feature places you can visit. This one laments a historic locale in Italy that is now off limits to the public, with no clear sign of when, or if, that might change. The place in question: the remains of a vineyard once owned by none other than Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century in Milan. "Leonardo's Vineyard," which sits across the road from his "Last Supper" painting in the Santa Maria delle Grazie church, has long been open to the public for tours, along with the adjoining Casa degli Atellani residence. The problem? French billionaire Bernard Arnault—CEO of luxury brand LVMH who was ranked this year by Forbes as the richest person on the planet—bought the property in December, as recounted by fashion site WWD.