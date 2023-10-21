After Billionaire Buys da Vinci's Vineyard, It's Off Limits

Typically, CNN Travel stories feature places you can visit. This one laments a historic locale in Italy that is now off limits to the public, with no clear sign of when, or if, that might change. The place in question: the remains of a vineyard once owned by none other than Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century in Milan. "Leonardo's Vineyard," which sits across the road from his "Last Supper" painting in the Santa Maria delle Grazie church, has long been open to the public for tours, along with the adjoining Casa degli Atellani residence. The problem? French billionaire Bernard Arnault—CEO of luxury brand LVMH who was ranked this year by Forbes as the richest person on the planet—bought the property in December, as recounted by fashion site WWD.
Since the purchase, tours of the vineyard and the home where da Vinci once lived have been discontinued, per CNN. The story recounts the tangled history of the property, one that culminated in 2007 when researchers dug down to find da Vinci's ancient vine roots and replanted a smaller version of the vineyard. Hope is not lost for future visits, however. A spokesperson for Arnault's company did not deny local media reports about a potential reopening. "It will have an essentially private use, as it has until now, with one part dedicated to cultural activities and to the public," an unnamed source quoted in the local press stated. There was no word on when that might happen. (Read more Bernard Arnault stories.)