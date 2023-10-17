Britney Spears: I Had Abortion With Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has a memoir coming out next week, but one of the biggest bombshells appears to have dropped already. Spears writes that she had an abortion years ago when she was dating Justin Timberlake, reports Page Six. "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby," the 41-year-old writes in an excerpt of The Woman in Me at People. "I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father." Timberlake has not commented on the revelation. The pair dated from 1999 to 2002, per NBC News. Spears called the pregnancy a "surprise" but not necessarily a bad one.