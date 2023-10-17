Terrell Owens Hit by Car After Argument

Former NFL star Terrell Owens was hit by a car after an argument during a pickup basketball game in Los Angeles County Monday night—and police believe it wasn't an accident. Sources tell TMZ that the driver hit the Hall of Famer's right knee after the altercation during the game in Calabasas, but Owens didn't require medical attention. Sgt. Maria Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells Fox News that the driver will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon when he is apprehended.

Police say no arrests have been made and it's not clear how many people were involved in the incident, People reports. Owens, who played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys during his 15 seasons in the NFL, has been involved in several other incidents over the last couple of years, Fox reports. In November last year, he was seen punching a man inside a CVS store in Inglewood, California, though witnesses said the man had been aggressive with customers and police were not called to the scene. (Read more Terrell Owens stories.)