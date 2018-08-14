UPDATE

Oct 17, 2023 4:27 PM CDT

Jurors on Tuesday delivered split verdicts in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico. Four members of the family were on trial. Three were found guilty on federal kidnapping charges. Two were convicted on related terrorism charges. The boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was one of the two people found guilty of terrorism-related charges, the AP reports. His brother-in-law, Lucas Morton, was found guilty of the same charges, as well as conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping resulting in death. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

Aug 14, 2018 10:50 AM CDT

A 3-year-old boy whose remains were found at a New Mexico compound where children were allegedly trained to conduct school shootings died during an exorcism-like ritual, prosecutors say. Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, allegedly taken from his Georgia home late last year, suffered from seizures, and his father believed he was possessed by the devil, per court papers cited by the BBC. Some of the 11 hungry children found at the squalid compound during an early August raid described a days-long ritual "intended to cast out demonic spirits," which involved Siraj Wahhaj putting his hand on his son's head as he recited Koran verses, per the BBC and CNN. Per the FBI, Wahhaj's partner, Jany Leveille, was believed by the family to be able to communicate with God, and the family thought the boy would return "as Jesus" and ID targets for violent attacks, including law enforcement, per Reuters.