Sidney Powell's Plea May Be 'Very Bad News' for Trump

Tuesday's guilty plea in Georgia by former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell is being called a big win for prosecutors and a big loss for the former president, per the New York Times. "I think it's very bad news for Trump," says Georgia State University law professor Clark D. Cunningham, noting she was "right in the middle" of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to overturn the state's election results.

The breach: Powell pleaded guilty to "six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties." The charges stem in large part from a breach of elections software after the 2020 election in rural Coffee County that prosecutors say was orchestrated by Trump's legal team, per the Washington Post. The newspaper previously detailed these allegations and Powell's role in them.