How Biden's $105B Request for War Aid Breaks Down

President Biden addressed the nation in prime time Thursday to make his case for the US to provide more money and assistance to both Israel and Ukraine in their respective wars. He drew a comparison between Vladimir Putin's actions and those of Hamas, and said both conflicts have relevance for Americans: "History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction." Biden said he would send an "urgent budget request" to Congress on Friday, per CNN. The New York Times reports it's expected to be for about $105 billion, with the following breakdown:
- $60 billion for arming Ukraine.
- $14 billion for military and security assistance to Israel.
- $10 billion for humanitarian assistance for both conflicts.
- $14 billion for US border security.
- $7 billion for security aid to Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's threats.
"What would happen if we walked away?" Biden said in his speech, per the Washington Post. "We are the essential nation." The president also made a point to caution Israel not to be "blinded by rage" in its retaliation, with a ground invasion of Gaza believed to be imminent. (Read more President Biden stories.)