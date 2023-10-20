Ken Jennings Reveals the 'Secret Sauce' to His Jeopardy Wins

How was Ken Jennings so good at Jeopardy? The onetime champion contestant, now host, of the beloved game show revealed a big secret to his success in an interview with Chris Wallace that CNN is previewing ahead of it airing in full Friday. As Jennings explains, contestants must pass the same test to even get a chance on the show, so they're pretty evenly matched going in. Thus, timing is everything, because contestants have to wait until the moment the host finishes reading the clue before they can buzz in with an answer. Buzz in too early and get locked out; buzz in too late and potentially an opponent will have gotten in before you. The key is to buzz in at the exact, "narrow window" of time immediately after the host finishes speaking, Jennings explained.