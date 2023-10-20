Ken Jennings Reveals the 'Secret Sauce' to His Jeopardy Wins

Knowing the cadence of Alex Trebek's voice helped him, he says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
Ken Jennings Reveals His 'Secret Sauce' to Jeopardy Wins
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show.   (JEOPARDY! via AP)

How was Ken Jennings so good at Jeopardy? The onetime champion contestant, now host, of the beloved game show revealed a big secret to his success in an interview with Chris Wallace that CNN is previewing ahead of it airing in full Friday. As Jennings explains, contestants must pass the same test to even get a chance on the show, so they're pretty evenly matched going in. Thus, timing is everything, because contestants have to wait until the moment the host finishes reading the clue before they can buzz in with an answer. Buzz in too early and get locked out; buzz in too late and potentially an opponent will have gotten in before you. The key is to buzz in at the exact, "narrow window" of time immediately after the host finishes speaking, Jennings explained.

"Rhythms of the host's voice are very important, and I almost think that was my secret sauce coming in to Jeopardy," Jennings said. "I had been watching Alex [Trebek] since I was 10 years old, and I knew how he would say every clipped syllable in the clue I was reading. And then I knew what the rhythm would be." Watch the preview clip here. (Read more Ken Jennings stories.)

