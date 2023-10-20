Baltimore Firefighter Dies, 4 Injured in Rowhouse Blaze

A rapidly intensifying blaze that engulfed multiple rowhouses in northwest Baltimore late Thursday afternoon left one firefighter dead and four others injured, city officials said. The injured firefighters sustained varying degrees of burns and are receiving medical treatment, officials said at a news conference Thursday night outside Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System. The Baltimore Fire Department has faced growing controversy in recent months over its policies and training after three firefighters died while battling a vacant rowhouse fire early last year. Local officials called for additional oversight of the agency and the department's previous leader resigned amid the turmoil.

James Wallace, who was sworn in earlier this month as Baltimore's new fire chief, said the blaze "appeared to rapidly grow in intensity" not long after firefighters arrived on scene, the AP reports. "Tonight, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce one member has tragically perished as a result of his injuries," he said, declining to release the firefighter's name pending next of kin notification. The two-alarm fire broke out just before 4pm, officials said. Footage from local television stations showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and black smoke billowing from their windows and roofs.

No civilian injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Hours before officials publicly confirmed the firefighter's death, dozens of first responders gathered outside the Baltimore hospital for a salute. Many later accompanied a Baltimore Fire Department ambulance in a slow procession through downtown. "Firefighters are our living superheroes, and we don't expect to lose them," Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said during the news conference. "It's a reminder of what firefighters do on a regular basis to protect and serve our city." (Read more Baltimore stories.)