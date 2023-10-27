Ivanka Trump Will Have to Testify

Ivanka Trump will have to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers, and the family business, a judge ruled Friday, per the AP . The ruling came weeks into the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against former President Trump, sons Don Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization, and some executives. After Ivanka Trump was dismissed from the case months ago, lawyers for her and the defense contended that she shouldn't have to take the stand, noting that she moved out of New York and stepped away from her Trump Organization job in 2017. The state's lawyers argued that the former Trump Organization executive vice president has relevant information.

Judge Arthur Engoron sided with the state, citing documents showing that Ivanka Trump has ownership or management ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments. "Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York," Engoron said. He said her testimony wouldn't be scheduled before Nov. 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal. James' lawsuit accuses the former president of overstating his wealth for years on financial statements that were given to banks, insurers, and others to help secure loans and deals. The defendants deny the allegations. The former president and current Republican 2024 presidential frontrunner has called the trial a politically motivated "sham." James is a Democrat.

Trump and his sons are expected to testify at some point. In a surprise preview, the elder Trump ended up briefly on the witness stand Wednesday to answer Engoron's questions about an out-of-court comment. Ivanka Trump's lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, told the judge Friday that state lawyers had no legal basis to make her testify because "they just don't have jurisdiction over her." A state appeals court in June tossed the claims against her as too old. Ivanka Trump announced in January 2017, ahead of her father's inauguration, that she was stepping away from her Trump Organization job. She soon became an unpaid senior adviser in the Trump White House. After her father's term ended, she moved to Florida.

story continues below

"The idea that somehow Ms. Trump is under the control of the Trump Organization or any of the defendants, her father—anyone who has raised a daughter past the age of 13 knows that they're not under their control," said Christopher Kise, a lawyer for the ex-president. Kise maintained that state lawyers "just want another free-for-all on another of President Trump's children." State lawyers, however, argued that Ivanka Trump was a key participant in some events discussed in the case and remains financially and professionally intertwined with the family business and its leaders. "She is 100% someone who can come in and testify," said Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general's office. (Read more Ivanka Trump stories.)