Eric Trump Has Testy Moment on the Stand

Both of Donald Trump's eldest sons were on the stand Thursday in the financial fraud case in New York against the family business. Eric and Donald Jr., who ran the Trump Organization while their father was president, separately denied firsthand knowledge of inaccurate financial statements about the firm. A judge already has ruled the company fraudulently inflated its value to investors and banks, and the civil trial underway will determine penalties. Some key points from Thursday:

An overview: Donald Jr. "was calm but defensive, seeking to blame accountants for errors on financial statements," per the New York Times. "His younger brother Eric was more combative—he acknowledged his place at the center of the business, but denied involvement in the financial statements."