Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in New York Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Jr. became the first Trump family member to testify in the New York civil fraud trial on Wednesday, and he joked that he "should have worn makeup." The AP reports that Donald Trump's eldest son was "collected and seemed at ease" while answering early questions on his education and career at his father's business empire, though he stressed that he's not an expert on the accounting issues involved in the case. "I rely on professionals and CPAs," he said. Donald Trump has appeared voluntarily for some days of the trial, but he wasn't present on Wednesday, and he is also expected to miss Eric Trump's testimony on Thursday, Politico reports.

The Trump brothers are executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization and co-defendants in the fraud case. Donald Trump is scheduled to testify Monday, followed by Ivanka Trump, who was dismissed as a defendant before the trial began, next Wednesday, the Washington Post reports. Trump, his adult sons, and other execs are accused of inflating the value of assets to gain favorable terms from banks and insurers. Trump Jr. testified Wednesday that he signed off on financial statements but that it was up to accountants to work on the documents. "These people had an incredible intimate knowledge, and I relied on it," he said.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that fraud was committed. The trial is largely to determine penalties, which could include a ban on the Trumps doing business in New York. Earlier Wednesday, Trump slammed the "developer Hating" judge in a post on Truth Social and said the trial was rigged, the Hill reports. "Leave my children alone, Engoron," Trump said. "You are a disgrace to the legal profession!" (Read more Trump New York fraud trial stories.)