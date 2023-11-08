A Florida man who'd been married for just three days died last month in a water-skiing accident while on his honeymoon. WFLA reports that Nate and Mariana Kuhlman were married on Oct. 28, then set off to celebrate their first days together on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Details on the accident are scarce, but Nate Kuhlman is said to have been killed on Halloween on the water.

"My son is in the arms of Jesus," Heather Kuhlman, Nate's mom, wrote on Facebook the day after the accident. She added two days later: "We never really know when our time will come. Nate's death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away. ... It's so hard and painful, but we are walking each day one moment at a time." Per Fox News, Nate and his new bride, who is from Los Angeles, both attended school at the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio before relocating to Florida, where Nate was originally from.

A pair of GoFundMes have since been set up for his family for funeral and travel costs, as well as other necessities, totaling more than $100,000 as of Wednesday morning. "Nate was a wonderful husband, friend, son, and brother in Christ," one of the fundraisers noted. "He was able to thoughtfully encounter every person he met and those who had the blessing of a relationship with him would be able to tell a list of stories detailing what a fun, kind, and adventurous soul he was. ... Words cannot describe the [heartbreak] there is for his story and for his family." (Read more newlyweds stories.)