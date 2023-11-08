Legend of Zelda Is Getting Its Time on the Silver Screen

Link is about to leap from the Nintendo Switch screen to the big screen. Sony Pictures and Nintendo will team up to make a live-action film based on the beloved videogame franchise The Legend of Zelda, first released in 1986 and starring the elf-like hero Link, Deadline reports. Wes Ball of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Maze Runner franchises will direct, according to a Nintendo release. He will also produce alongside his Oddball Entertainment partner Joe Hartwick Jr. The lead producers are Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, the former founder and CEO of Marvel Studios who now runs Arad Productions. Derek Connolly, who was involved in penning the Jurassic World trilogy, will write the script.
The Legend of Zelda follows the warrior Link as he tries to save Princess Zelda from a demon king presiding over the magical land of Hyrule. The 2017 release The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the 2023 sequel Tears of the Kingdom "expanded the adventure franchise tenfold, enveloping the audience into the massive world of Hyrule" and "revitalized passion for the franchise," per Variety. Tears of the Kingdom developers talked of an interest in making a Legend of Zelda movie following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, IGN reports. There's no word yet on potential cast members or a release date. "It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it," Miyamoto wrote Tuesday on X. (Read more movies stories.)