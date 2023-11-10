Grammy Nominations Leader Isn't Taylor Swift

SZA leads the pack with 9 nominations
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 10, 2023 11:57 AM CST
The 2024 Grammy Nominees Are Out
SZA arrives at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2022. SZA received nine Grammy nominations on Friday.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The new Grammy nominees are out, with artist SZA leading the way at nine nominations, per the AP. "Kill Bill," her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. SOS is also up for album of the year. If there's an overall trend in the 2024 nominations, it's that female acts outperformed their male counterparts. The majority of leading nominees are women and include superstars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo. Phoebe Bridgers is second in total nominations with seven, six of which are with her band boygenius. And just like at the box office, Barbie will be seen—and heard—at the Grammys. Music from the hit film's soundtrack earned 11 nominations, including nabbing four of the five slots in the visual media song category. The awards show airs Feb. 4. A look at some of the major categories, via the AP:

  • Album of the year: World Music Radio, Jon Batiste; The Record, boygenius; Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus; Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey; The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monae; GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo; Midnights, Taylor Swift; SOS, SZA.
  • Record of the year: "Worship," Jon Batiste; "Not Strong Enough," boygenius; "Flowers," Miley Cyrus; "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish; "On My Mama," Victoria Monet; "Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo; "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift; "Kill Bill," SZA.
  • Song of the year (songwriter's award): "A&W," Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew; "Anti-Hero," Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; "Butterfly," Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; "Dance the Night," Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt; "Flowers," Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack; "Kill Bill," Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solana Rowe; "Vampire," Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell.
  • Best new artist: Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monet; The War and Treaty.
  • Songwriter of the year: Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.
  • Best pop solo performance: "Flowers," Miley Cyrus; "Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat; "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish; "Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo; "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift.
  • Best pop duo/group performance: "Thousand Miles," Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; "Candy Necklace," Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; "Never Felt So Alone," Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; "Karma," Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; "Ghost in the Machine," SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.
  • Best pop vocal album: Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson; Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus; GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; Midnights, Taylor Swift.
  • Best rap album: Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage; Michael, Killer Mike; Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin; King's Disease III, Nas; Utopia, Travis Scott.
  • Best country album: Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini; Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne; Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan; Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers; Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson.
  • Best rock album: But Here We Are, Foo Fighters; Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet; 72 Seasons, Metallica; This Is Why, Paramore; In Times New Roman..., Queens of the Stone Age.
  • Best alternative music album: The Car, Arctic Monkeys; The Record, boygenius; Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey; Cracker Island, Gorillaz; I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey.
