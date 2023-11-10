The new Grammy nominees are out, with artist SZA leading the way at nine nominations, per the AP. "Kill Bill," her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. SOS is also up for album of the year. If there's an overall trend in the 2024 nominations, it's that female acts outperformed their male counterparts. The majority of leading nominees are women and include superstars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo. Phoebe Bridgers is second in total nominations with seven, six of which are with her band boygenius. And just like at the box office, Barbie will be seen—and heard—at the Grammys. Music from the hit film's soundtrack earned 11 nominations, including nabbing four of the five slots in the visual media song category. The awards show airs Feb. 4. A look at some of the major categories, via the AP: