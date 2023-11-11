A Georgia man is in police custody after authorities say he called in death threats to the district office of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Per the Hill , the Georgia congresswoman's office confirmed that such calls had been made, and that the caller had said he had a sniper rifle in his possession and planned to fatally shoot Greene in the head, as well as kill her family and staff members. Senior law enforcement officers tell NBC News that two calls by the same individual were made on Wednesday. "I'm going to kill her next week. I'm going to murder her," the caller allegedly said in one message. "You don't think you're going to get payback? You're going to die. Your family is going to die."

Greene's office said the threat was so alarming that they closed her district office after receiving it. CNN reports that 34-year-old Sean Patrick Cirillo, of Macon, has been arrested by the FBI, and Greene is now thanking authorities for their swift actions. "From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, US Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars," Greene said in a statement. "I'm not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. ... It's wrong and never should happen."

It's not clear why Greene was targeted, though multiple outlets note she has recently introduced censure resolutions on Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib over the latter's stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Cirillo—who a US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia rep says has been charged with using communications devices to make threats, a felony—will remain behind bars until at least Monday, when he'll make his initial court appearance. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)