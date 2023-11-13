The Race to Replace Youngkin Gets Going

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger won a close reelection race in Virginia last year that was widely seen as a bellwether contest with national implications. The 44-year-old, however, won't try to win a fourth term next year—on Monday, the former CIA officer announced in a video that she will leave the House after her current term and instead run for governor of Virginia in 2025, reports the Washington Post. She aims to succeed GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can't run again because state law prohibits back-to-back gubernatorial terms, notes the AP. Youngkin himself is the subject of intense political speculation, with supporters seeing him as a contender for the White House in 2028, if not 2024. (Though last week's state election results didn't help his cause.)