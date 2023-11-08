Virginia Results a 'Blow' to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin

This story has been updated to include the results of the state House race and other details. In what's being painted as a major "blow" to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, Democrats on Tuesday managed to not only retain control of the state Senate but also flip the House of Delegates. The GOP had hoped to do the opposite—flip the state Senate and also keep its hold on the House of Delegates—which would have given Youngkin freedom to carry out his agenda. But as of just before midnight, the AP called the state Senate majority for Democrats, and it wasn't much longer before it also called the state House majority for Democrats.
"It's official: there will be absolutely no abortion ban legislation sent to Glenn Youngkin's desk for the duration of his term in office, period, as we have thwarted MAGA Republicans' attempt to take total control of our government and our bodies," Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke said in a statement. Youngkin had no immediate comment on the results, but he had earlier said, when asked about the prospect of governing with Democrats if they did manage a sweep, "I think there's always a place for common sense, and we've been able to get things done" during the past two years of divided government. (Read more Virginia stories.)