Most Common Passwords Take a Second to Crack

No. 1 on the list from NordPass is, of course, 123456
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2023 4:41 PM CST
Our Passwords Are Still Very, Very Bad
   (Getty / Wirestock)

No matter how many times the lists of "most common passwords" come out, paired with the inevitable warning about how terrible they are, the usual suspects keep showing up at the top. This latest list is from NordPass, a password management tool, and the most common passwords globally for 2023 all can be cracked in less than a second, per CNBC. You'll see why in about the same amount of time:

  1. 123456
  2. admin
  3. 12345678
  4. 123456789
  5. 1234
  6. 12345
  7. password
  8. 123
  9. Aa123456
  10. 1234567890
See the full list of 200. (Read more passwords stories.)

