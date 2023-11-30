Most Common Passwords Take a Second to Crack

No matter how many times the lists of "most common passwords" come out, paired with the inevitable warning about how terrible they are, the usual suspects keep showing up at the top. This latest list is from NordPass, a password management tool, and the most common passwords globally for 2023 all can be cracked in less than a second, per CNBC. You'll see why in about the same amount of time:

123456 admin 12345678 123456789 1234 12345 password 123 Aa123456 1234567890