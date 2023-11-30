Newsom, DeSantis in Fox Showdown

Democrat, Republican to debate for 90 minutes, then speak to reporters
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 30, 2023 4:12 PM CST
Fox Pits DeSantis vs. Newsom
In this combination of photos, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in September in Iowa, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks the same month in Sacramento.   (AP Photo)

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will debate Thursday night on Fox News Channel in an event featuring two young, high-profile leaders with presidential aspirations who may have to wait a while to realize them. Newsom, 56, has talked about eventually running for president but is backing President Biden's reelection in 2024. DeSantis, 45, entered the 2024 GOP presidential race six months ago as the perceived top challenger to Donald Trump, only to fail to dent the former president's commanding early lead in the party's primary.

DeSantis is betting big on Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses on Jan. 15 and could still turn things around. For now, he's in a fight for second with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, with both well behind Trump, the AP reports. The 90-minute event will take place at a studio in Alpharetta, Georgia, north of Atlanta, a location chosen for its swing-state implications. There won't be an audience; the moderator is Fox host Sean Hannity. DeSantis could use a strong showing before a national audience to build momentum before Iowa's caucuses. For Newsom, it's a chance to reach Fox's Republican-backing viewers.

Florida is a onetime battleground where DeSantis easily won reelection last year, while California is the country's largest Democratic state. Last year, amid unease among some Democrats about Biden's reelection prospects, Newsom's name was floated as a candidate for 2024. Newsom shut those rumors down, per the AP, but he's continued to spend his campaign money on ads in Republican-run states, including Texas and Florida, and has visited Republican areas on Biden's behalf. The debate, which also will air on Fox News radio, is scheduled for 9pm EST. Both governors will speak to reporters afterward, per CBS News.

