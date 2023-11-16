Driver, 79, Faces Murder Charge After Vehicle Hits 3

A 79-year-old man who Toronto police said drove into three people, killing one of them, on purpose has been charged with first-degree murder. A woman in her 60s died at a hospital after being hit by a vehicle driven by Ciro Garofano in a parking lot on the northeast section of Toronto, police said. In addition, a man and an elderly woman were treated at a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening; Garofano also is charged with two counts of attempted murder, per CP24 and the BBC.