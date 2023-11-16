Driver, 79, Faces Murder Charge After Vehicle Hits 3

A 79-year-old man who Toronto police said drove into three people, killing one of them, on purpose has been charged with first-degree murder. A woman in her 60s died at a hospital after being hit by a vehicle driven by Ciro Garofano in a parking lot on the northeast section of Toronto, police said. In addition, a man and an elderly woman were treated at a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening; Garofano also is charged with two counts of attempted murder, per CP24 and the BBC.
In a news conference, police said that Garofano was arrested at the scene outside an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon and that they have "information that the parties involved are known to each other," later describing it as a "familial relation." Detective Sgt. Brandon Price added, "So there is no further or ongoing risk to the public." (Read more Toronto stories.)