UAW Members Endorse Deals With Three Automakers

With a less-than-overwhelming endorsement of the UAW's new contract with General Motors, union members have now ratified tentative deals with the three major Detroit automakers reached during a series of strikes. The union posted counts Thursday that showed the GM deal was backed by 55% of the almost 36,000 members voting, the New York Times reports. The agreements with Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis won by greater margins, according to nearly final results; the Ford deal was ratified by about 67% of members, per NBC News. GM was the last of the three to settle.