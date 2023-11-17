Supreme Court Keeps Florida Drag Law Blocked

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Florida's plea to let it enforce a law restricting drag shows. The measure had been blocked by a lower court order while a challenge to the new law, which was signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis, goes through the legal process, CNN reports. The measure makes it a misdemeanor to knowingly admit a child to an adult live performance that includes sexual or lewd conduct. Opponents say the law unlawfully restricts free speech. The majority did not provide its reasoning for the 6-3 decision, per NBC News.