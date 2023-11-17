Watch out, Taylor Swift— your new man can apparently sing. The BBC reports that a Christmas song recorded by Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, along with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, shot to the No. 1 spot on Apple's iTunes, just hours after its Wednesday release. The song, "Fairytale of Philadelphia," is a reworking of the Pogues' tune "Fairytale of New York," an Irish folk-style ballad that's been called a "drunken holiday classic."

The song appears on A Philly Special: Christmas Special, Jason Kelce's second Christmas album with fellow Eagles players Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. In a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the newest album, Jason Kelce, 36, can be seen on the phone cajoling his 34-year-old brother to help him out on the album, describing the song to Travis as "two people fighting, but then they really love each other." He notes of the song's reworking: "I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you're wrapped up in your family's lives and how much that affects where you end up in life."

Travis Kelce can be seen crooning one portion of the song in the BTS clip, starting at around 1:08. People notes that he inserts some cheerful jabs against his older sibling—who has compared Travis' voice to that of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger—in the song, including calling Jason a "phony" and an "ass." The jolly tune is being used as a fundraiser; last year, Jason Kelce and his Eagles compadres brought in about $1 million with their musical efforts. Jason Kelce celebrated the announcement Wednesday that their song had reached the top of the iTunes chart, tweeting a GIF of Will Ferrell's excited character from Elf and an equally excited caption of "#1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" (Read more Travis Kelce stories.)