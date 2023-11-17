Big Quake Hits, Crumbling Mall Ceilings

Magnitude 6.7 temblor caused ceilings to plunge to the ground at 2 shopping centers in Philippines
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 17, 2023 8:58 AM CST
A security guard is seen near the damaged ceiling of a shopping mall in General Santos City, South Cotabato, in the southern Philippines, on Friday.   (AP Photo/Shaira Ann Sandigan)

A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect. The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 16 miles from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said. The quake was centered at a depth of 48 miles, the USGS added.

Videos posted on social media showed ceilings falling at two large malls as pillars swayed and people cowered and shouted in fear, per the AP. The SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons GenSan mall announced temporary closures. There were no reports of injuries. The presidential palace said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed government agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone affected by the quake. The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

