Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, has entered hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center announced Friday. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, also is in hospice care in their home. The family announced earlier this year that Rosalynn Carter is dealing with dementia. "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," their grandson, Jason Carter, said in a statement Friday.

The Carters married in 1946 and are the longest-married presidential couple in US history, per ABC News. Their hometown celebrated President Carter's 99th birthday in September, and both he and his wife made a rare appearance in the town the same month for the Peanut Festival. "The best thing I ever had happen in my life was when she said she'd marry me," Jimmy Carter has said, per the AP. (Read more Rosalynn Carter stories.)