After Police Chase, Golfers Trap Suspect in Port-a-Potty

Golf course in the Wisconsin city of Glendale saw a bit of excitement this week
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 17, 2023 2:14 PM CST

A run-in with law enforcement drove a suspect in Wisconsin into the stinkiest hiding place he could find—both figuratively and literally. WISN reports that police in Glendale embarked on a chase Wednesday of an SUV stolen from Minnesota, which crashed into multiple cars, traffic barrels, and a guardrail before coming to a halt. The news station has video showing four people leap out of the vehicle and take off in different directions, with witnesses noting that two of them made their way onto the nearby Lincoln Park Golf Course.

Ilissa Boland, who was playing a round, says that a young child was heading toward a golf course port-a-potty when one of the suspects ran inside instead. Boland says her friend Adam Westermayer went over to the mobile toilet and decided he'd trap the suspect inside by tipping the structure over onto its side, with the door facing the ground, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Good luck, man," Westermayer reportedly said before walking away.

Authorities said officers soon arrived on the scene, rolled the port-a-potty over, and took the suspect into custody after he crawled out. WISN notes that "it was a swift arrest for Glendale police officers, but likely a smelly ride in the squad car." Boland says that Westermayer can attest to that. "Adam said it was really smelly, and he could hear the sloshing," she says. "So I could just imagine the stench." Another suspect was also arrested, while two remain on the loose. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X