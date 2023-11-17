A run-in with law enforcement drove a suspect in Wisconsin into the stinkiest hiding place he could find—both figuratively and literally. WISN reports that police in Glendale embarked on a chase Wednesday of an SUV stolen from Minnesota, which crashed into multiple cars, traffic barrels, and a guardrail before coming to a halt. The news station has video showing four people leap out of the vehicle and take off in different directions, with witnesses noting that two of them made their way onto the nearby Lincoln Park Golf Course.

Ilissa Boland, who was playing a round, says that a young child was heading toward a golf course port-a-potty when one of the suspects ran inside instead. Boland says her friend Adam Westermayer went over to the mobile toilet and decided he'd trap the suspect inside by tipping the structure over onto its side, with the door facing the ground, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Good luck, man," Westermayer reportedly said before walking away.

Authorities said officers soon arrived on the scene, rolled the port-a-potty over, and took the suspect into custody after he crawled out. WISN notes that "it was a swift arrest for Glendale police officers, but likely a smelly ride in the squad car." Boland says that Westermayer can attest to that. "Adam said it was really smelly, and he could hear the sloshing," she says. "So I could just imagine the stench." Another suspect was also arrested, while two remain on the loose. (Read more weird crimes stories.)