Jimmy Carter Releases Statement on Rosalynn Carter's Death

Jimmy Carter has released a statement following the death Sunday of his wife of more than 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said in a statement from the Carter Center, USA Today reports. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." Other tributes to the former first lady were also pouring in, as compiled by USA Today, ABC News, CBS News, and other outlets:

"First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way," President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement noting the work Carter did for women and girls, mental health and wellness, and caregivers, among other things. "Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism," the Bidens said. "She lived her life by her faith."