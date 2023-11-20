Politics / Rosalynn Carter Jimmy Carter Releases Statement on Rosalynn Carter's Death Tributes pour in to beloved former first lady By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 20, 2023 1:00 AM CST Copied FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter twirls his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, to the music of a country band at a rally in their honor, Jan. 20, 1981, in Plains. Ga. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr., File) Jimmy Carter has released a statement following the death Sunday of his wife of more than 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said in a statement from the Carter Center, USA Today reports. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me." Other tributes to the former first lady were also pouring in, as compiled by USA Today, ABC News, CBS News, and other outlets: "First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way," President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement noting the work Carter did for women and girls, mental health and wellness, and caregivers, among other things. "Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism," the Bidens said. "She lived her life by her faith." Vice President Kamala Harris noted, "After leaving the White House, Mrs. Carter continued to serve our nation and the world—in particular, through her leadership of the Carter Center, which she founded with President Jimmy Carter to promote peace, improve public health, and support freedom and democracy around the globe." Former First Lady Michelle Obama also touted the "profoundly meaningful ways" Carter used the office of first lady. "Her groundbreaking work to combat the stigma faced by those struggling with their mental health brought light to so many suffering in silence," Obama said in a statement. "She advocated for better care for the elderly. She advanced women's rights. And she remained a champion for those causes—and many others like building affordable housing for those in need and caring for our nation's caregivers—in the more than four decades that followed." Other former presidents and first ladies issued similar tributes, including Donald and Melania Trump. Donald Trump said Carter "earned the admiration and gratitude" of the country," and his wife said "we will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country." See many more tributes at USA Today, ABC News, and CBS News. (Read more Rosalynn Carter stories.) Report an error