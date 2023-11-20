Snoop Dogg Reveals Truth About 'Giving Up Smoke'

After Snoop Dogg announced last week that he had "decided to give up smoke," some fans of the pot-smoking icon were surprised and baffled, while others said they were "waiting for the plot twist." The twist arrived on Monday, when Snoop revealed that he is promoting Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits, NBC News reports. "I know what you're thinking: 'Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing!' But I'm done with it," the rapper says in a video posted on X. The camera then zooms out to show him sitting in front of a fire pit. "Solo Stove fixed fire," he says. "They take out the smoke. Clever." The video ends with Snoop chuckling and roasting a marshmallow.