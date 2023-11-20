Iconic Stop-Motion Studio Has Run Out of Clay

For the past half-century, British stop-motion animation studio Aardman Animations has relied on the same clay to mold its characters, from Wallace and Grommit to the feathered friends of Chicken Run. Dubbed Lewis Newplast after the art teacher who created the modeling material in his shed, the "Plasticine-like substance is an animator's dream: it's easy to mold, yet keeps its shape under hot studio lights," per the Telegraph . A nylon-reinforced clay, it also doesn't require glazing and firing, per Collider . But now, it's all gone. The sole factory that made the stuff closed its doors in March, at which point Aardman bought up all it could. "They got what they said was two years' worth," former Newclay Products owner Valerie Dearing says, per the Guardian . "It came to about 40 boxes, which must have been around [900 pounds]."

According to the Telegraph, it was enough to create just one more film: a new Wallace & Gromit adventure to be released next year. It will follow Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, debuting in theaters and on Netflix next month. For Aardman, there won't be any other stop-motion films in the works until a suitable replacement for Lewis Newplast "can be found, or invented," the Telegraph reports. Still, animators weren't panicking when the Telegraph visited Aardman's workshop near Bristol, eyeing "pliable character models made from silicone (which Aardman uses in addition to Newplast when reposability is crucial)." Of course, it's hard to look too far into the future when you're used to working slow. Per the Telegraph, "two animators reminisce about a particularly complex shot that runs for around 30 seconds, and which took the team four and a half months to produce." (Read more animation stories.)