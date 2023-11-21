Crews Search for Missing After Alaska Landslide

"Multiple individuals" are missing after a landslide near the Alaskan city of Wrangell that killed at least one person. The slide in the southeastern part of the state occurred Monday night, after days of heavy rain, the Anchorage Daily News reports. Three homes were "directly in the path of the landslide," Alaska State Troopers said Tuesday. Ground searches are waiting for a geologist to finish assessing the slide, which was along the Zimovia Highway, for safety, per NBC News.