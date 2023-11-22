Amid NYC Mayor Controversy, an Old Name Surfaces

Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace amid a number of scandals after a decade as governor of New York, but two years later, he's apparently considering a comeback. Not as governor, but as mayor of New York City, according to eight sources who spoke to Politico . NYC's current mayor, Eric Adams, is himself facing a widening controversy, and the sources say Cuomo is considering running for mayor if the federal investigation surrounding Adams' mayoral campaign takes him down. Cuomo considers Adams a friend and would not run against him in a Democratic mayoral primary, the sources say.

But were the position to open up, they say, Cuomo (who still faces lawsuits from a number of women who've accused him of sexual harassment) appears to be seriously considering it. "I got the impression that he is ready," says one of the sources who spoke on the record, a former state senator and former member of New York's City Council who left the council after making remarks considered to be homophobic. "My opinion is if he runs, he will win." Adams himself is so far not accused of any wrongdoing in the federal investigation, and at least one influential New Yorker who spoke to Politico downplayed the idea of a Cuomo comeback, noting she believes Adams, who is just over two years into his first term, will have a second term.

A week ago, Vanity Fair floated the idea of a Cuomo mayoral run, with Chris Smith noting that Cuomo successfully rehabbed his image following his first, failed attempt at running for New York governor in 2002, and that he "believes he knows how to stage a comeback." According to Smith's sources, those who are urging Cuomo to consider a mayoral run plan to argue "that the former governor's obsession with control and details is even better suited for managing a sprawling city government than it was for navigating Albany" and "that his name recognition, experience, and $7 million in leftover campaign funds (as of July) would make Cuomo the instant frontrunner." (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)