Hostages Released Monday Include 3-Year-Old Twins

Another 11 Israeli hostages—eight children and three women—were released by Hamas on Monday, the fourth day of the ceasefire. The Israeli military said late Monday that the 11 were back in Israel and would undergo an initial medical assessment before being reunited with their families. The kibbutz Nir Oz said all 11 were kibbutz residents, CNN reports. According to Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari, the released hostages include multiple dual nationals, reports the Times of Israel. He said "three French citizens, two German citizens, and six Argentinian citizens" were released, while Israel is releasing three Palestinian women and 30 minors from its prisons.