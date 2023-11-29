Democrats Seek Swift Vote on Expelling Santos

Rep. George Santos' days in Congress are numbered whatever happens—after a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee, he said he wouldn't seek reelection in 2024—but Democratic lawmakers are trying to get him kicked out of the House as soon as possible. Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia and Dan Goldman have introduced a privileged motion to force a vote on expelling the New York Republican, meaning the House has to act within two legislative days, Politico reports. "Whatever it takes to get that vote this week, is what we're doing," said Garcia, who initially introduced legislation to eject Santos in February.

It takes a two-thirds vote to expel a House member and Republicans are unlikely to kick a caucus member out of Congress on a resolution introduced by Democrats, but the move puts pressure on House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest to move forward with the expulsion resolution he introduced earlier this month, reports Politico. At the time, the Republican committee chair said the evidence of wrongdoing, including stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds, "is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion."

Last Friday, Santos—who survived two previous expulsion attempts—said he knew he was going to be expelled, though he also lashed out at colleagues and claimed he wasn't going anywhere. ABC reports that he remained defiant on Tuesday. "Look, you all want a soundbite. It's the third time we are going through this. I don't care," he said. Santos, who has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, said House members want him to resign but he has no intention of doing so. "They can keep doing this," Santos said. "But my message to them is: put up or shut up." He said Congress should focus on issues like border security instead of expelling lawmakers. (Read more George Santos stories.)