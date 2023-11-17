Santos Rung Up on 3rd Expulsion Resolution

George Santos has survived two attempts to expel him from Congress, but can he escape a third? Less than 24 hours after the House Ethics Committee issued a damning report accusing the New York Republican of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds— purportedly used on personal trips, beauty treatments, and payments to creators on OnlyFans, a platform primarily used by sex workers—the committee's Republican chair introduced yet another resolution to expel Santos, who has so far refused to step down. The resolution lays out the committee's findings, including alleged attempts to stonewall the investigation, per the Hill . The evidence "is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion," writes Rep. Michael Guest.

The House, which Republicans control 221-213, could vote on the measure as early as Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break, Reuters reports, adding the measure would need two-thirds support to pass. The committee report alone has convinced several lawmakers who voted against the previous measures to expel Santos to support the latest one—Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Jeff Jackson (D-NC), and Stephanie Bice (R-OK) among them. "George has betrayed the trust of his constituents," Bice wrote Thursday on X. He is "unfit to serve and should be removed from office." If the measure passes a vote, 35-year-old Santos would become the first lawmaker removed from the House without having faced accusations of treason or a conviction on criminal charges, per the Hill. He'd be just the sixth lawmaker expelled overall. (Read more George Santos stories.)