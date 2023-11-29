British gymnastics coaches can instruct their gymnasts to do many things. Step on a scale isn't one of them anymore. The BBC reports that new British Gymnastics rules prohibit "harmful" weight-management practices that it described as "on the fringes of abuse." Going forward, no child 10 or under can be weighed at all; those between the ages of 11 and 18 can only be weighed with their consent and that of their parent or guardian, and only if the weighing is being done based on a "scientifically valid rationale"—the BBC gives the example of needing to monitor whether a growth spurt is occurring.