Driving on Busiest Streets in Manhattan Could Cost $15

London, Stockholm, and Singapore have reduced traffic congestion by charging drivers a fee to enter their central business districts. New York City officials like the sound of that, especially given the estimated $1 billion per year the toll would raise, NY1 reports. A draft plan sent to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board suggests charging passenger vehicles, as well as passenger-type vehicles bearing commercial license plates, $15 per day to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. Trucks might pay $24 or $36, and low-income drivers would get a discount. The money raised would go toward improving New York's subway and bus networks.

"It's a huge step forward for the region," said Carl Weisbrod, who chairs the advisory panel that wrote the report. "We've seen it work elsewhere around the world, and now it is becoming concrete." The idea has come up in New York City before and has been blocked by opposition for years, per the New York Times. One selling point is that the fees should increase the use of public transit and reduce pollution. But an Urban Institute researcher said it's not clear how traffic patterns would change. The fees "may result in more traffic and more pollution in parts of the Bronx because of people choosing not to go through the central business district," Yonah Freemark said.

An MTA watchdog group welcomed the possibility of new funding for signals, train cars, and electric buses. To take effect, the plan would have to be approved by the MTA board. Next would come a 60-day period for review and public comment, per NY1, and potential implementation in the spring. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul supports congestion tolls, though not the originally suggested fee of $23 per car. But New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has sued to block the program, per the Times. (Read more New York City stories.)