TikTok Sues Montana

Company says ban is based on 'unfounded speculation'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2023 5:50 PM CDT
In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law banning TikTok in the state, May 17, 2023.   (Garrett Turner/Montana Governor's Office via AP, File)

TikTok is taking Montana to court over the state's first-in-the-nation ban complete ban of the app, which was due to take effect Jan. 1 but could now be delayed. In a complaint filed Monday in US District Court for the District of Montana, TikTok said the ban violated First Amendment protections, Politico reports. "We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," the complaint stated. "We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

The complaint seeks an order "invalidating and preliminarily and permanently enjoining" Montana from enforcing the ban, per NBC. TikTok has a Chinese parent company, and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says the ban on the app will "protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party," the Washington Post reports. In the lawsuit, TikTok said the "extraordinary and unprecedented measures" against the company are "based on nothing more than unfounded speculation." The state is also being sued by several Montana-based content creators who filed a lawsuit hours after Gianforte signed the law. (Read more TikTok stories.)

