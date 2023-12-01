Santos: 'I No Longer Have to Answer a Single Question'

"The new whole number of the House is 434," declared somber House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday morning. As in, no longer 435 because the chamber voted in historic fashion to expel GOP Rep. George Santos. So now what? Coverage:

Santos was stripped of his position immediately after the vote and didn't stop to chat long with reporters as he left the Capitol. "Why would I want to stay here?" he said, per the New York Times. "To hell with this place." He also seemed to relish being able to snub the reporters. "As unofficially already no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer a single question," he said. More contrite: In an appearance on Fox News before the vote, Santos struck a different note. "I've accepted the fate," he said, per Politico. "If it's God's will to keep me here, I will stay, and if it is his will to leave, I will leave. And I will do so graciously." He even took some responsibility: "Would I have not said certain things, would I have done things differently? Absolutely. I'm an adult and I'm mature enough to acknowledge that." Santos, an admitted serial liar, still faces federal charges over a slew of alleged election improprieties. A separate House ethics panel report earlier this month doomed him.