Next: George Santos, the Movie

The "Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream" sounds worthy of a movie. Or so figures HBO, which is developing a film based on the political rise of fall of Rep. George Santos, who was kicked out of Congress on Friday. It will be based on The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, a book by Mark Chiusano that was published just Tuesday, Deadline reports.