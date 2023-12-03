Next: George Santos, the Movie

The "Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream" sounds worthy of a movie. Or so figures HBO, which is developing a film based on the political rise of fall of Rep. George Santos, who was kicked out of Congress on Friday. It will be based on The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, a book by Mark Chiusano that was published just Tuesday, Deadline reports.
As the book title might foreshadow, HBO plans what it calls a "forensic and darkly comic look" at the Republican's ascent through his successful House campaign in a Long Island district. Frank Rich, who brought HBO Veep and Succession, is behind the project, per the Hollywood Reporter. No release date was provided. Saturday Night Live gave the exiled officeholder a sendoff, per the Hill, which ended with Bowen Yang as Santos singing, "It seems to me like I've lived my life like a scandal in the wind." (Read more George Santos stories.)