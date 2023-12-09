Elite Ultrarunner's Secret: Enjoy the 'Pain Cave'

Ultrarunner Courtney Dauwalter is on a record-breaking streak, making history this year when she became the first person to take home the top prize at the three biggest competitions in the sport. Meaghen Brown of Outside magazine profiles the 38-year-old, seeking to unravel how she manages to reach extreme physical limits while maintaining the characteristic good cheer that endears her to competitors. Dauwalter grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, where she had an active childhood. It wasn't until junior high that she joined running and ski teams, but she was a quick study, winning championships in high school that paved the way for an athletic scholarship to the University of Denver. Dauwalter credits a cross-country coach for teaching her to think differently about pain—"we can push past those initial signals saying that's all I have"—and her parents for supporting her ambition, but reminding her not to lose perspective.