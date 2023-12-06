Liz Cheney Now Has a Bestselling Book

'Oath and Honor' soars to No. 1 on Amazon bestseller list, temporarily sells out
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 6, 2023 6:26 AM CST
Liz Cheney's Memoir a Big Hit, Sells Out on Amazon
Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, seen at the 92nd Street Y on June 26 in New York.   (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Liz Cheney may not yet know if she's going to throw her hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential race, but in the meantime, she can bask in the success of her new book. The former GOP congresswoman's Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning leaped to the top of the charts soon after it was released on Tuesday, reaching No. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list and selling out on the site, reports the Daily Beast. The outlet notes that the book talks about "the ever-changing Republican party, the lead-up to Jan. 6, and the danger of a potential Trump presidential win in 2024." The memoir was "temporarily out of stock" by the middle of its release day, though the site continued to accept orders, per the Hill.

The Hill notes that Cheney's book soared to No. 1 not only overall, but also in Amazon's Memoirs, Political Leader Biographies, and Women in History categories. Oath and Honor also made an appearance on one of Apple's top 10 lists, coming in at No. 6 in the "Top Paid Audiobooks" category, reports the AP. There'd been some parts of the book that had leaked ahead of its release, including details on former President Trump's reactions to the Jan. 6 riot. In one snippet, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tells Cheney that he'd visited Trump at his Florida estate shortly after the Capitol attack because Trump was depressed and not eating. Trump has since denied this. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X