Liz Cheney may not yet know if she's going to throw her hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential race, but in the meantime, she can bask in the success of her new book. The former GOP congresswoman's Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning leaped to the top of the charts soon after it was released on Tuesday, reaching No. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list and selling out on the site, reports the Daily Beast. The outlet notes that the book talks about "the ever-changing Republican party, the lead-up to Jan. 6, and the danger of a potential Trump presidential win in 2024." The memoir was "temporarily out of stock" by the middle of its release day, though the site continued to accept orders, per the Hill.