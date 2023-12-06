Wikipedia's Page on ChatGPT Was Its Most Viewed of 2023

In 2023, the English version of Wikipedia received more than 84 billion views, as people sated their curiosity on the topics that intrigued them the most. The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts the online encyclopedia, has now released its ranking of the pages that users read the most this past year—and artificial intelligence appears to be at the top of everyone's mind, with OpenAI's ChatGPT taking the top spot. "It's clear that people wanted to better understand the history and the context behind ChatGPT's technology as they experimented with it," Anusha Alikhan of the Wikimedia Foundation tells CNN Business. In a meta aside, Alikhan notes that the chatbot uses Wikipedia to train its robot mind. See what other pages piqued internet browsers' interest over the past 12 months:
- ChatGPT; 49,490,406 page views
- Deaths in 2023; 42,666,860
- 2023 Cricket World Cup; 38,171,653
- Indian Premier League; 32,012,810
- Oppenheimer (film); 28,348,248
- Cricket World Cup; 25,961,417
- J. Robert Oppenheimer; 25,672,469
- Jawan (film); 21,791,126
- 2023 Indian Premier League; 20,694,974
- Pathaan (film); 19,932,509
