A deputy US marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a Delta flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday. The federal agent was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when he was accused by a woman of touching her inappropriately, a law enforcement official tells the AP of the incident, first reported by NBC New York. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the official said.