A deputy US marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a Delta flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday. The federal agent was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when he was accused by a woman of touching her inappropriately, a law enforcement official tells the AP of the incident, first reported by NBC New York. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the official said.
"Due to unruly passenger behavior while in flight, Delta Flight 1, JFK to London-Heathrow was met by local law enforcement upon landing and Delta is cooperating with their investigation," a Delta spokesperson said. The US Marshals Service said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and that it's cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement. "The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values," the agency said.
