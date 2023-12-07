It's been more than seven years since the world first got wind of the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt split . Jolie has been generally reclusive during this time, with just a handful of recent interviews , but she's now opening up to the Wall Street Journal , revealing more tidbits about her life post-Pitt, including that she's not dating at the moment and doesn't "really have ... a social life." In her wide-ranging interview with the paper, the 48-year-old Lara Croft and Eternals star talks about her humanitarian work around the world ("my closest friends are refugees") and being a "nepo baby" as the daughter of fellow actors Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand. "Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it," she says. "I never bought into it as significant or important."

The mom of six gushes about her kids with Pitt—"they are the closest people to me and my life"—but doesn't mention much about her ex, other than a cryptic aside that "there are things [she and the children] needed to heal from" over the past few years. Jolie also notes how, looking at the big picture, she likely would take a completely different path if she were just starting her career now "I wouldn't be an actress today," she tells the Journal, though she concedes that being a stage actor might not be as bad as being mired in Hollywood. "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much." As for whether she reads what the tabloids say about her, Jolie says she stays away from all that. "I've just been around so long, and there's been everything said," she notes. More of Jolie's interview here. (Read more Angelina Jolie stories.)