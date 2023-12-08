The '80s seem so far away now—for context, Def Leppard's Pyromania and Journey's Frontiers, the latter of which which featured the song "Faithfully," both came out 40 years ago. If you're ready to relive those power ballad days, there's some good news from the two Hall of Fame bands: They're going on tour together next summer, reports ABC News . Joining them on some legs of the 23-city Summer Stadium Tour, which kicks off in St. Louis on July 6, will be Heart, Cheap Trick, and the Steve Miller Band. Def Leppard and Journey, some of whose members now sport white hair and are in their 60s, also toured together in 2018.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour," Journey says in a press release. "No matter which city you come to, this will be an amazing night of music!" Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott notes that "we may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves." Both bands released albums in 2022, per People: Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos and Journey's Freedom. The tour ends Sept. 8 in Denver. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 15; a Citi presale will take place on Dec. 13. More info on dates can be found on Def Leppard's and Journey's websites. (Read more concert tour stories.)